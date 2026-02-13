Here are your Valentine's Day Weekend movie reviews

Streaming on Tubi is the romantic comedy "Kissing is the Easy Part". Sean, a top student, agrees to tutor rebellious Flora for a college recommendation letter. Their growing attraction complicates more than just their academic goals. Film Critic Tony Toscano says,

"Kissing is the Easy Part is a cute, cuddly and harmless Valentine's movie perfect for a nice evening at home. He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the wacky sci-fi comedy "Good Luck. Have Fun. Don't Die". A "Man From the Future" arrives at a diner where he must recruit the precise combination of disgruntled patrons to join him on a one-night quest to save the world from an artificial intelligence. Tony says, "Good Luck. Have Fun. Don't Die. is a wonderfully weird and funny cautionary tale about life and our addictions to technology." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

Also in selected theaters is the newest adaptation of Emily Bronte's classic romantic tale "Wuthering Heights". A passionate and tumultuous love story set against the backdrop of the Yorkshire Moors, exploring the intense and destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw. Tony says, "This adaption of "Wuthering Heights feels bogged down and sluggish and offers little chemistry between the lead characters. A film about fire and passion should probably have fire and passion in it, instead of the cold dead embers the audience is left with." He gives it a D and it's rated R.

