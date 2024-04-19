Here are your weekend movie reviews for "Abigail" and "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare"

In selected theaters is the new horror / thriller “Abigail.”. In the film, a group of criminals kidnap the 12-year old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure. When they hide out in an isolated mansion, they discover they're locked inside with no normal little girl. Tony says, "Abigail is a delightfully fun, gory and over-the-top genre bending horror film. The film deserved an A grade, but because the trailer gave away far too much, I dropped the grade a full point." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Also in selected theaters Henry Cavill stars in “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.”

Billed as a true WWII story about a secret British organization that used irregular warfare against the Germans helping to change the course of the war. Tony says, "As with most Guy Richie films, there is plenty of action, humor and violence and terrific use of the film's all-star cast. Tony says, "In short The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is a real audience pleaser and a must-see film." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.