Here are your weekend movie reviews, including for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the crime / western "The Outlaws". A group of outlaws wake up to find their loot bag from their train heist empty. Each outlaw now needs to try to convince the others of their innocence or get shot in the process. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The Outlaws is an western who-done-it offering a few good moments but is too uneven to hold the audience." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

Entering its 2nd season on Prime Video is the crime series "Troppo." The series focuses on a disgraced ex-cop falsely accused of a disturbing crime. He escapes to the wilds of Australia and becomes entangled with an eccentric private investigator. The series stars Thomas Jane and Nicole Chamoun. Tony says, "Troppo is a well written, well acted and solid mystery series shot in exotic locations around Australia." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the war drama "Before Dawn." It stars Levi Miller. The film follows the journey of fictional Australian soldier, Jim Collins on the Western Front during World War 1. Tony says, "Before Dawn is a touching testament to the bravery of the young men who sacrificed their lives in the first world war in the Australian army." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

In selected theaters is "Deadpool & Wolverine." Tony says, "It's a tour de force for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as they break the 4th wall with rapid-fire jokes, one liners and insults. That being said, the film is also touching and has plenty of heart." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

