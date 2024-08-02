Here are your weekend reviews for "Cowboy Cartel", "Unstable" and "Trap"

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the crime documentary series "Cowboy Cartel". This four-part documentary series follows a rookie FBI agent uncovering a multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme orchestrated by Mexico's ruthless Los Zetas cartel through the American Quarter Horse racing industry. Film Critic Tony Toscano chatted with filmmakers Dan Johnstone and Castor Fernandez. Tony says, "Cowboy Cartel is fascinating inside look at how the FBI was able to take down one of the largest money laundering operations in the USA." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Entering its second season on Netflix is the corporate comedy "Unstable" It stars Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe. A son is forced to work for the company his father, an extremely eccentric man, founded to save the business from disaster. Tony says, "Unstable is a funny and well-paced sitcom worth your time to check out." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

In selected theaters M. Night Shyamalan directs and Josh Hartnet stars in "Trap." A father and his teen daughter attend a pop concert only to realize they've entered the center of a dark and sinister event. Tony says, "Trap is an engaging psychological thriller with just the right amounts of menace to keep the audience riveted. Josh Hartnett puts in a solid performance under M. Night Shyamalan's direction. There are a few pacing problems in the script, but not enough to detract anyone from enjoying the film." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

