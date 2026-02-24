Here are your weekly reviews for new releases in home entertainment

Streaming on Prime is the new business series "The CEO. Club". It's a behind-the-scenes look at powerhouse female CEOs as they navigate their empires across sports, fashion, beauty, music and other business ventures. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The CEO Club is all about inspiring and mentoring but it does sidetrack into some artificial moments to bring a bit of drama to the series." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Entering its 10th season on Paramount+ is the fix it up series "Bar Rescue". Jon Taffer and his team offer their expertise in helping bar owners "rescue" their failing establishments by overcoming challenges and possibly saving them from going out of business. Tony says, "Bar Rescue is not for the squeamish as Taffer and his crew don't mince words with their clients. The show can sometimes be a bit brutal in its approach as season 10 unfolds." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-PG.

Also streaming on Paramount+ is the horror / thriller "The Dreadful". The film is set in the 15th century and follows a young woman and her mother-in-law who live a solitary, harsh life on the outskirts of society - but when a man from their past returns, he sets off a series of events that become a nightmare. Tony says, "Despite its solid cast, The Dreadful is a slow moving and dull film with little for the audience to grab on to." He gives it a D and it's rated R.

