Here is a Thanksgiving appetizer or side dish recipe with a twist

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Maple Goat Cheese Sweet Potato Bites

Ingredients



2-3 medium sweet potatoes

3 tbsp. olive oil

½ tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper

½ tsp. cinnamon

4 oz. goat cheese, softened

1 tbsp. milk

1 tbsp. + 1 tbsp. maple syrup, plus more for drizzling

1 tsp. fresh chopped rosemary

¼ c. chopped candied pecans

¼ c. pomegranate seeds



Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 400. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Peel and cut the sweet potatoes into ¼ - ½ inch rounds. Try to keep them uniform in thickness. Place them in a mixing bowl and add the olive oil, salt, pepper, cinnamon, and 1 tbsp. maple syrup. Toss them and layer them evenly on the sheet pan. You might need to use 2 pans if necessary. Place them into the oven to roast 25-30 minutes, flipping over halfway through the cooking process. Remove them from the oven and allow them to cool a bit.

2. Make the goat cheese topping by whisking together the goat cheese, milk, 1 tbsp. maple syrup, and chopped rosemary. Mix until creamy and smooth. Top each sweet potato disk with a tsp. of the goat cheese mixture, followed by a sprinkle of the pecans and pomegranate seeds. Place them on a platter for a perfect Thanksgiving appetizer. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.