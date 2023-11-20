Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Here is a Thanksgiving appetizer or side dish recipe with a twist

Maple Goat Cheese Sweet Potato Bites by Smith's Chef Jeff
This recipe could be an appetizer or side dish for your Thanksgiving meal.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 15:13:13-05

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Maple Goat Cheese Sweet Potato Bites
Ingredients

  • 2-3 medium sweet potatoes
  • 3 tbsp. olive oil
  • ½ tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper
  • ½ tsp. cinnamon
  • 4 oz. goat cheese, softened
  • 1 tbsp. milk
  • 1 tbsp. + 1 tbsp. maple syrup, plus more for drizzling
  • 1 tsp. fresh chopped rosemary
  • ¼ c. chopped candied pecans
  • ¼ c. pomegranate seeds

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 400. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Peel and cut the sweet potatoes into ¼ - ½ inch rounds. Try to keep them uniform in thickness. Place them in a mixing bowl and add the olive oil, salt, pepper, cinnamon, and 1 tbsp. maple syrup. Toss them and layer them evenly on the sheet pan. You might need to use 2 pans if necessary. Place them into the oven to roast 25-30 minutes, flipping over halfway through the cooking process. Remove them from the oven and allow them to cool a bit.

2. Make the goat cheese topping by whisking together the goat cheese, milk, 1 tbsp. maple syrup, and chopped rosemary. Mix until creamy and smooth. Top each sweet potato disk with a tsp. of the goat cheese mixture, followed by a sprinkle of the pecans and pomegranate seeds. Place them on a platter for a perfect Thanksgiving appetizer. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere