Here is the proper way to cut a pomegranate

Pomegranates are delicious, but can be a real pain to peel! So, we asked a pro to come to our kitchen with some tips.

Chef Tyler Crook from Harmons joined us with the proper way to cut a pomegranate.

He says first things first, make sure your cutting board is secure. You can put a wet towel under it to hold it in place on a flat countertop.

He showed us the right way to hold a knife. He says take your pinching fingers and hold it at the very base of the blade, then wrap the other fingers around the handle.

With pomegranates, cut right through the very middle to make two halves. Then, make small cuts in each section to help it open up and make it easier to get all the seeds out.

Then, with a spoon hit the bottom side of the pomegranate and the seeds will fall right out.

Chef Tyler then used pomegranate arils to add to a delicious salad with arugula, sliced apples, toasted sliced almonds, and shaved parmesan cheese shaved on top.

You can learn more at Harmonsgrocery.com.