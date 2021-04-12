Here's a chicken recipe to add to your collection, Creamy Parmesan Chicken with Spinach and Tortellini

Smith's Chef Jeff joined us with a chicken recipe to add to your collection.

Creamy Parmesan Chicken with Spinach and Tortellini

Ingredients

3 boneless chicken breasts, halved lengthwise

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ c. flour

1 tsp. garlic powder

4 tbsp. olive oil, divided

4 tbsp. butter, divided

¼ c. shallot, minced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

2 tsp. dried thyme

¼ tsp. red pepper flake

3 c. baby spinach

¾ c. white wine (sub chicken broth)

1 c. chicken broth

1 lb. fresh cheese tortellini

¾ c. heavy cream

½ c. grated parmesan cheese

Juice of 1 lemon

Directions

1. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Mix the flour and garlic powder in a shallow dish. Dredge the chicken in the flour mixture and shake of the excess.

2. Heat 2 tbsp. olive oil and the butter in a large skillet. When the oil is hot and butter is melted, add the chicken (3 at a time if necessary) to the pan and cook 5 minutes per side. Remove from the pan and set aside.

3. Add 2 more tbsp. of oil to the pan and add the shallot, garlic, thyme, and red pepper flake. Cook 3-4 minutes. Add 2 tbsp. of butter and then the spinach. Stir and cook 2-3 minutes or until the spinach is wilted. Pour in the wine and chicken broth and simmer 7-8 minutes. Add the tortellini and cook another 2 minutes.

4. Pour in the heavy cream and add the parmesan. Stir until melted and creamy. Return the chicken to the pan and cook 3-5 minutes to rewarm the chicken.

5. Serve garnished with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and some parmesan. Enjoy!

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.