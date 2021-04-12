Here's a chicken recipe to add to your collection, Creamy Parmesan Chicken with Spinach and Tortellini

Smith's Chef Jeff joined us with a chicken recipe to add to your collection.
Creamy Parmesan Chicken with Spinach and Tortellini
Ingredients
3 boneless chicken breasts, halved lengthwise
Salt and pepper to taste
¼ c. flour
1 tsp. garlic powder
4 tbsp. olive oil, divided
4 tbsp. butter, divided
¼ c. shallot, minced
1 tbsp. garlic, minced
2 tsp. dried thyme
¼ tsp. red pepper flake
3 c. baby spinach
¾ c. white wine (sub chicken broth)
1 c. chicken broth
1 lb. fresh cheese tortellini
¾ c. heavy cream
½ c. grated parmesan cheese
Juice of 1 lemon
Directions
1. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Mix the flour and garlic powder in a shallow dish. Dredge the chicken in the flour mixture and shake of the excess.
2. Heat 2 tbsp. olive oil and the butter in a large skillet. When the oil is hot and butter is melted, add the chicken (3 at a time if necessary) to the pan and cook 5 minutes per side. Remove from the pan and set aside.
3. Add 2 more tbsp. of oil to the pan and add the shallot, garlic, thyme, and red pepper flake. Cook 3-4 minutes. Add 2 tbsp. of butter and then the spinach. Stir and cook 2-3 minutes or until the spinach is wilted. Pour in the wine and chicken broth and simmer 7-8 minutes. Add the tortellini and cook another 2 minutes.
4. Pour in the heavy cream and add the parmesan. Stir until melted and creamy. Return the chicken to the pan and cook 3-5 minutes to rewarm the chicken.
5. Serve garnished with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and some parmesan. Enjoy!
You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.