Here's a good reason to volunteer - it's good for you!

No doubt about it, Utahns consistently step up when help is needed.

Our state ranked highest nationally for volunteering in 2021, we've held that spot for at least 16 years.

While humanitarian efforts support Utah's nonprofits and the people they serve, there's another great reason to volunteer. It's good for you! There are significant mental and physical health benefits to donating your time to others.

Community service combats loneliness and isolation, which is now a public health crisis according to the Surgeon General.

A recent study showed that volunteering more than 100 hours a year lowers risk of loneliness. That's only two hours a week.

Volunteering your time is also good for your body. Physical benefits include increased physical activity, reduce blood pressure, improved cognitive ability and decreased chronic pain symptoms.

Regence BlueCross BlueShield supports community volunteers and values employees who give all year long, whether through their time, talent or charitable donations.

Regence's charity arm, Cambia Health Foundation, directs $20 for each employee volunteer hour to a non-profit of that employee's choice.