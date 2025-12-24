Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
The Place

Actions

Here's a history of the "Elf on the Shelf" and some holiday movies to binge

New in Home Entertainment
Film Critic Tony Tosano talks "Elf on the Shelf" and holiday movies.
Christmas Movies & Elf on the Shelf
Posted

Elf on the Shelf, the magical holiday tradition that helps children connect with Santa before Christmas, is celebrating its 20th anniversary and sisters Chanda Bell and Christa Pitts share the story behind it with film critic Tony Toscano. For more information on Elf on the Shelf click here.

Having a hard time figuring what to watch over the next few days? Well, Tony gathered together some of Hallmark's brightest stars from Hallmark movies to help including "Mistletoe Murders", "Christmas at the Catnip Cafe", and "A Keller Christmas Vacation".

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE