Here's a look at family-friendly fun activities for the last few days of January 2026

Wednesday, January 28, 2026 is "Wild Wednesday" at Utah's Hogle Zoo. Swing on by to meet baby primates Addo, Weila and Basil and learn all about the Bornean Orangutans that were all born in 2025. For more information click here.

Bring your littles to the Bountiful Davis Art Center on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Every last Wednesday of the month they invite parents and kids to an Art Night and they provide all the supplies you'll need. Click here for more information.

Soar through prehistoric skies alongside world-class paleontologists as they teach about the flying creatures that lived during the time of the dinosaurs. "DinoFest" is on Saturday, January 31 and Sunday, February 1, 2026 at the Natural History Museum of Utah. For more information click here.

Bear Lake's biggest winter celebration, The Bear Lake Monster Winterfest, is happening on Friday, January 30 and Saturday, January 31, 2026. Bring the whole family for a weekend of fun in the snow and in the lake. Click here for more information.

Saturday, January 31 and Sunday, February 1, 2026 is a Hot Air Balloon Festival at Bryce Canyon National Park. Colorful hot air balloons will float above the dramatic landscape and wide-open skies of the park. For more information click here.

