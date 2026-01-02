Here's a look at family-friendly fun happening over the first weekend of 2026

Start the new year with monster fun! Monster Jam is taking over the Delta Center from January 2-4, 2026. For more information click here.

The Utah Symphony is performing the Grammy-winning score from "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" live with the movie in the background on January 2-3, 2026. But hurry, there are only a few tickets left for these performances. Click here for more information.

If you haven't made it to Utah's Hogle Zoo this season, make time now! ZooLights is going on through Sunday, January 4, 2026. This is a unique experience to take in brilliant light displays as the animals sleep. Get more information by clicking here.

Experience the magic of the season at Zoo Lights 2025 at "Zootah". This goes through Saturday, January 3, 2026 at Willow Park in Logan. Click here for more information.

The Park City Snow Globe Stroll is something you won't want to miss out on. You still have time to take a festive walk down Main Street and step into the winter wonderland of life-sized snow globes. This goes through Saturday, January 2, 2026. Click here for more information.

Do you have a young birder in your home? Have the whole family take part in a kid-friendly Christmas bird county on Sunday, January 4, 2026. For the first time this event is also bilingual! It's happening at Tracy Aviary's Nature Center in South Salt Lake. Get more information here.

