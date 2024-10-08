Here's a look at new home entertainment and an iconic rock band with a residency

The iconic rock band 'The Scorpions' are celebrating their 60th anniversary with a residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. The Scorpions are one of the most influential hard rock bands of all time and are returning to the Las Vegas Strip with an exclusive headlining residency show in celebration of the band's 60th anniversary.

Tickets are on sale now.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the horror / thriller "Little Bites." In a desperate attempt to protect her ten-year-old daughter, a young widow allows a nightmarish monster to slowly eat her alive. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Little Bites is an unconventional horror film with just enough gore and scare to keep the audience interested. It's a creepy, fun white-knuckle film for Halloween." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Ending it's 2nd season on Prime Video is the prequel series to "The Hobbit" and "Lord of the Rings" it's called "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." The series is set thousands of years before the events of 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' and follows an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth. Tony says, "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power makes a good attempt at giving fans more Middle Earth with season 2's scripts being much better than season 1's. Hopefully as season 3 arrives, die hard LOTR fans will be satisfied." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

You can see the full interviews at screenchatter.com.

