Here's a look at some of the new releases in home entertainment

Entering its second season on Apple TV+ is the comedy series "Loot," it stars Maya Rudolph.

After divorcing her husband of 20 years, Molly Novak must figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement, so she decides to re-engage with her charitable foundation to feel useful. Along with Maya Rudolph the series stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Nat Faxon. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Although the second season is off to a good start, Loot is a hit and miss, uneven series with one episode being outrageously funny and the next not so much. Hopefully in this season the series will finally find its footing." He gives it a C and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Prime is the fix-it-up series "Going Home with Tyler Cameron." Fresh off of the "Bachelorette," Tyler Cameron follows his dream of starting his own construction and home renovation company. Tony says, "Going Home with Tyler Cameron is a down-to-Earth and fun-to-watch construction and renovation show that really engages the audience." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

On Tubi TV is the new comedy series "Big Mood," starring Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West. Maggie and Eddie's decade-long friendship is put to the test, when Maggie's bipolar disorder makes an unwelcome return. Eddie questions whether this friendship is really in their best interests. Tony says, "Big Mood is an uncomfortable series to watch as it hovers tediously between being funny and being serious. By trying to be both, it never establishes itself as either." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.