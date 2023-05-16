Here's a quick and easy recipe - Brownie Stuffed Cookies

Lifestyle Blogger Trisha Adams joined us with a recipe that's super easy to make and always a hit at parties!

Brookie’s- aka Brownie Stuffed Cookies

Ingredients

· 1 (10oz) bag of brownie mix (plus the oil & egg to make the batter)

· 1 (16oz) package of refrigerated cookie dough

· 12 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

· vanilla ice cream (optional)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees & grease a regular size muffin tin.

2. Make the brownie mix according the package directions & set it aside.

3. Separate the cookie dough into 12 balls & squish them down into the bottom of each muffin cup.

4. Put a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup upside down on top of the cookie dough. (Variations- use a caramel or Oreo cookie or other candy in place of the peanut butter cup)

5. Pour the brownie batter evenly over the top of each peanut butter cup until the tin wells are about 90% full.

6. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until the brownie batter is cooked through.

7. Allow them to cool for about 5 minutes before removing from the pan. Serve warm with ice cream or cool whip!

You can follow Trisha @trisha.adams.

