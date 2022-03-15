Here's a recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff to help you celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day a Smith's Chef Jeff Recipe for Irish Nachos!

Ingredients



2 lb. medium russet potatoes

2 tbsp. melted butter or ghee

1 tsp. dried thyme

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. pepper

5 slices bacon, chopped and cooked

1 c. shredded Irish cheddar

½ lb. deli corned beef, sliced ¼ inch thick and chopped

¼ c. sour cream

¼ c. pico de gallo

2 green onions, chopped

1 tbsp. cilantro, chopped

Jalapenos if desired



Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 450. Thoroughly wash and dry the potatoes. Slice them into ¼ inch slices leaving the skin on and place them in a large bowl. Add the melted butter, thyme, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Toss to combine.

2. Place the potatoes in a single layer on a parchment lined sheet pan. Place in the oven to bake 20 minutes. Turn them over and bake another 20 minutes or until they are golden brown.

3. Layer the potatoes in a cast iron skillet or other oven safe skillet. Sprinkle on the cheese, bacon and corned beef and return to the oven and bake 3-4 minutes or until the cheese is melty. Top the nachos with dollops of sour cream, pico de gallo, green onions, and cilantro. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.