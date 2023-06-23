Here's a recipe that uses all those fresh peaches in season right now

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Upside-Down Peach Pastries.

Ingredients

1 box puff pastry, thawed

6-8 peaches, sliced, peel if desired

1 bottle honey

¼ c. sugar

1 tbsp. cinnamon

2 lg eggs, beaten

Powdered sugar for dusting

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350-355. Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper or a silicone mat.

2. Take out your puff pastry and cut each sheet into 6 equal rectangles, making 12 portions. Set aside. Mix the cinnamon sugar in a bowl. Set aside.

3. Drizzle some honey directly onto the sheet pan in a size similar to the shape and size of the puff pastry, dividing onto 6 spots on each pan. Layer some peach slices on the honey in an even manner. Sprinkle on some cinnamon sugar and drizzle over a little more honey.

4. Stretch each puff pastry portion a bit and then place on top of the peaches. Brush on a bit of the beaten egg to the top of the pastry. Place in the oven to bake 15-20 minutes, or until the pastry is puffed up and golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the pan for 5 minutes.

5. Carefully lift the pastry from the pan. Serve peach side up dusted with powdered sugar. Enjoy!

Get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.