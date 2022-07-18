Here's a recipe to grill for Pioneer Day

Smith's Jeff Jackson Recipe

Jalapeno and Balsamic Marinated Tri Tip with Sauce

For the Tri Tip:

2-3 lb. tri tip roast

1/4 c. balsamic vinegar

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 jalapenos, minced

1/2 tsp. black pepper

2 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1/4 c. soy sauce

For the Sauce:

1 c. ketchup

1/2 c. balsamic vinegar

1/4 c. maple syrup

1 Tbsp. Worchestershire sauce

1/2 tsp. kosher salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper

1 Tbsp. garlic

1 jalapeno, minced

Directions

1. To prepare the tri tip, add the balsamic vinegar, olive oil, jalapenos, pepper, garlic, and soy sauce to a large zipper bag. Mix to combine. Add the tri tip and then seal the bag and place in the fridge at least 4 hours but best overnight.

2. Preheat your grill to med-high heat. Add the tri tip and cook 10-12 minutes per side. Its best to monitor the meat with a digital thermometer. It is rare at 120 degrees, medium at 135, medium well at 145, well done at 155 and up.

3. As the tri tip cooks, make the sauce by adding a little oil to a pot over medium-high heat. Add the jalapeno and garlic and cook 1-2 minutes until the jalapeno begins to get softened. Add the ketchup, vinegar, syrup, Worcestershire, salt and pepper. Stir and bring the sauce to a boil. Remove from the heat and set aside.

4. Take the meat off of the grill and let it rest 10 minutes before serving. Slice the meat against the grain and serve warm with the sauce. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.