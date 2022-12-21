Here's a Santa-filled Family Fun with Fox 13

Come see the magic of the North Pole at Barker Park in North Logan through Friday, December 23, 2022. Santa and his reindeer will be there in the evenings, as well as an electronic light show and hot chocolate. Click here for more information.

It's hard to describe the magic of a Candlelight Christmas - you just have to experience it for yourself! This is happening through Friday, December 23, 2022 at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City. You'll take a step back in time when you visit with Father Christmas, enjoy a live nativity and feel the warmth of a fire as you are serenaded by carolers. Click here for more information.

Santa Claus is coming to Nordic Valley! On Friday, December 23, 2022, the Jolly Old Elf will be flying in from his sleigh at about 11am, and then will be skiing, riding the lift, taking pictures and taking Christmas lists until 3pm. Click here for more information.

Join Snowbasin on Saturday, December 24 for their T'Was Christmas Eve celebration. Experience the night before Christmas in the Wasatch Mountains with an appearance by Santa Claus, a torchlight parade and fireworks. Click here for more information.

At dusk on Christmas Eve you may catch a glimpse of Santa at a parade at Snowbird. There will also be torchlights down the mountain and fireworks here as well, followed by a candlelight service. Click here for more information.

Santa is also making a stop at Deer Valley on Christmas Eve. He'll be at the resort from morning to mid-afternoon. Parents and kids are invited to bring a camera and snap a photo. Click here for more information.

And before he sets out on his journey, Santa will make a pit stop at Park City Mountain Resort as well. Their torchlight parade is on Christmas Eve evening. Click here for more information.

After Santa's delivered all the toys to good little girls and boys, he'll be shredding and you're invited to join him! Santa will be at Brian Head Resort on Christmas Day. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 every single week.