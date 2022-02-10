Here's a sneak peek at Odyssey Dance Theatre's popular Shut Up & Dance series

Odyssey Dance Theatre (ODT) is rounding out its 28th year with its popular Shut Up & Dance series at the all-new Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville.

As part of Shut Up & Dance, ODT will return to its roots and restage its Sledgehammer and Let it Be pieces, ones that put Odyssey on the map and remain audience favorites to this day.

The dancers will also be performing Chicago Nights and Romeo + Juliet.

Founder of ODT, Derryl Yeager, says Shut Up & Dance has something for everyone, he says even people who say they "don't like dance" will enjoy it.

And, don't forget, tickets to the show would make a great Valentine's gift experience.

Shut Up & Dance runs March 2-12. For ticket information please visit odysseydance.com.