Here's a sneak peek at some of the hottest and newest beauty brands and innovations

Cosmoprof, the biggest beauty exhibition in North America, recently took place in Las Vegas and Dawn McCarthy, Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor for Dawn's Corner, was there for us!

Think of it as a launching pad for new beauty brands and innovations.

Dawn highlights a few of them for us:

Blissy: Silk pillowcases, bonnets, scrunchies, sleep masks and more!

Dermovia: At-home face mask that cleans out pores and peels off after 20 minutes!

After Spa: Afterspa is all about being inclusive for everyone. Their NaviLens codes allow visually-impaired customers to learn about the products.

Allure Labs: Help companies from startups to major brands through the development process to make sure their products get noticed.

Wahl: A new shoarp clipper for the men!

If you have questions about any of the products you can email Dawn@dawnscorner.com.