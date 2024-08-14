Watch Now
Here's a sneak peek at some of the hottest and newest beauty brands and innovations

Dawn's Corner visits Cosmoprof
Beauty &amp; Lifestyle Editor Dawn McCarthy takes us to Cosmoprof in Las Vegas.
Cosmoprof, the biggest beauty exhibition in North America, recently took place in Las Vegas and Dawn McCarthy, Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor for Dawn's Corner, was there for us!

Think of it as a launching pad for new beauty brands and innovations.

Dawn highlights a few of them for us:

Blissy: Silk pillowcases, bonnets, scrunchies, sleep masks and more!

Dermovia: At-home face mask that cleans out pores and peels off after 20 minutes!

After Spa: Afterspa is all about being inclusive for everyone. Their NaviLens codes allow visually-impaired customers to learn about the products.

Allure Labs: Help companies from startups to major brands through the development process to make sure their products get noticed.

Wahl: A new shoarp clipper for the men!

If you have questions about any of the products you can email Dawn@dawnscorner.com.

