Here's a sneak peek at the 2nd Annual Utah Foster Care Indigenous Fashion Show

The 2nd Annual Utah Foster Care Indigenous Fashion show will take place November 14, 2024 from 7-8pm at the Leonardo Museum of Creativity and Innovation.

The event is being held in partnership with Utah Foster Care Foundation (UFC) and Utah Indigenous Fashion Week to raise awareness surrounding UFC's mission and the importance of adopting indigenous children within their cultures.

The event will feature eight indigenous designers local to Utah as well as indigenous models and hair & makeup artists in an effort to elevate and celebrate their talent within the community.

General Admission is $5 and there will be a silent auction. In addition, VIP tickets will be sold at $20 for priority runway seating and a free goodie bag from event sponsors.

You can get your tickets by clicking here.

