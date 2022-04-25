Here's a way to get better gas mileage -- get your car a tune-up

AAMCO can help your car get better gas mileage!

Jenny stopped by the AAMCO in Taylorsville and talked to owner Tom Griffith about how a good tune-up can save you money and gas.

He said it's important to keep tires fully inflated. Tom explained that if they're under-inflated, that will create more drag and will take more force to keep the car going forward.

Properly aligned and rotated tires can also help you save gas. If they're not properly aligned or rotated you car's engine has to work harder.

Tom says regular oil changes not only keep your car's engine healthy, but also improve your gas mileage.

It's also important to make sure other fluids like the radiator fluid for example, are all full and clean. Think of your body. When you're fueled and hydrated, you perform much better.

