Here's a way to slice any size or shape of cake

Whitney Berge, The Blonde Who Bakes, says she has a hack to slice any cut of cake, no matter the size or shape!

She joined us in our kitchen with a demonstration, using her yummy Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake.

All you need is parchment paper, cut in half and a big kitchen knife.

Whitney says start at one end and slice the cake in one piece. Then you can cut those into smaller pieces as well.

If you want to freeze part of the cake, just wrap the slices in plastic wrap.

You can buy cakes from Whitney, take classes and get recipes at theblondewhobakes.com and follow her on Instagram @theblondewhobakes.