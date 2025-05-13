Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Here's a way to slice any size or shape of cake

The Blonde Who Bakes
Take a look at how you can slice a cake, no matter the shape or size.
Posted
and last updated

Whitney Berge, The Blonde Who Bakes, says she has a hack to slice any cut of cake, no matter the size or shape!

She joined us in our kitchen with a demonstration, using her yummy Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake.

All you need is parchment paper, cut in half and a big kitchen knife.

Whitney says start at one end and slice the cake in one piece. Then you can cut those into smaller pieces as well.

If you want to freeze part of the cake, just wrap the slices in plastic wrap.

You can buy cakes from Whitney, take classes and get recipes at theblondewhobakes.com and follow her on Instagram @theblondewhobakes.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere