Here's a way to treat your dog on "National Pet Day"

Elizabeth Youngblood started her own business when she was just 11 years old!

That was nearly a decade ago and her business is still going strong.

The Doggie Bag Treats is a local dog bakery and shop. They specialize in all-natural, homemade goodies for your fur babies.

They also make cute accessories not only for dogs, but cats as well.

She'll even make a custom birthday cake for your best friend.

Look for her at Farmers Markets in Daybreak and Park City and you can check products out on Facebook and Instagram.

