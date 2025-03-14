Watch Now
Here's everything you need to know about the St. Patrick's Day Parade

St. Patrick's Day Parade & Siamsa
Salt Lake's St. Patrick's Day Parade is the 5th biggest in the country.
St. Patrick's Day is on Monday, March 17, 2025, but you can celebrate on Saturday at the St. Patrick's Day parade and Siamsa.

It's the flagship event for the Hibernian Society of Utah, and Jameson Mohammadi joined us to tell us more.

His grandfather started the parade back in 1978 and it's been going strong every since. In fact it's the 5th biggest St. Patrick's Day Parade in the country.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade starts at 11am at The Gateway and the Siamsa follows until 5pm.

Jameson says there's something for every member of your family and be ready to eat, drink (alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks) and be entertained for hours!

For more information please visit irishinutah.com.

