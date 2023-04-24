Here's gear from Utah's top brands to enhance your national park experience

National Park Week is a nine-day celebration of everything "parks" happening from April 22 to April 30, 2023.

While there are more than 400 national parks nationwide of different shapes, sizes, and types, Utah is home to “The Mighty 5” which includes Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, and Canyonlands.

AllTrails is an app and website that has a massive database of hiking and trail information so you can plan the best routes for you.

We invited Pit Grewe from AllTrails to showcase some of the top products from Utah companies that will enhance your national park experience.

Goal Zero

Goal Zero is based right here in Draper, Utah and they offer a selection of portable solar power solutions and lights that are great to use outdoors.

Products:

Yeti 200X: This compact and lightweight power station is perfect for keeping your campsite powered, whether it’s lights, phones, laptops, or any other small electronics. As you can see it has all the ports you need and can charge via plug or USB all at the same time. And if you’re wondering how much power you have left, it’ll tell you on its LCD. ($299.95)

Nomad 50 Solar Panel: If you are worried about running out of power in the Yeti, pull out the Nomad 50 and connect the two and you have endless power. And look how cool this is. It folds up and quickly packs away in your car for travel. ($249.95)

Crush Light Chroma: This affordable color-changing lantern keeps things lit and the party alive, and the kids will love it. And it has a built-in solar panel so you can charge it while you are away hiking and have power at night. Or just plug it into the Yeti to give it some juice. ($24.95)

Klymit

Klymit is a Kaysville Utah-based company that designs and manufactures outdoor gear including sleeping pads, sleeping bags, backpacks, tents, and other camping accessories.

Products:

Klymaloft Sleeping Pad: Camping is great and it’s even better with a good night’s sleep. This Klymaloft Sleeping Pad is a luxurious, plush foam topper that conforms to support the body and eliminates pressure points for ultimate comfort, and gives you the best night of sleep outdoors. A combination of air and foam strikes the perfect balance between comfort, pack size, and weight. ($159.99)

Drift Camp Pillow: A nice sleeping pad is made even better with a great pillow. The Drift Camp Pillow is a durable, easy-to-clean, water-resistant outer shell and comfortable. The shredded memory foam strikes the perfect balance between support and comfort and packs down for easy travel. ($54.99)

Camp Chef

We all know the name, Camp Chef. It’s based in Logan and they design and make outdoor cooking equipment including portable stoves, grills, smokers, and other outdoor cooking equipment, as well as camping tables, storage solutions, and cookware.

Products:

VersaTop: The VersaTop Grill System is a portable, propane flat-top, cooking product. It comes with a non-stick surface — ready to cook when and wherever you are. Cook your pancakes, bacon, and eggs on it in the morning, and then at night use it for burgers, dogs, fajitas, or whatever you want. ($189.99)

Redwood Fire Pit: Enjoy the warmth of an outdoor fire without the hassle of chopping and hauling wood. This is great for camping areas that might have fire restrictions.

It runs on propane and is easy to start and great for smores.

($219.99)

Skullcandy:

Skullcandy is very well-known and based in Park City, UT. It makes headphones, earbuds, and speakers. The company is known for its unique designs, innovative technologies, and affordable prices.

Products:

Push Active Earbuds: When you’re in the National Parks you’ll probably be doing some hiking, and if you’re like me you’ll want some music. Skullcandy’s newest true wireless model has a fit that won’t fall out while you’re out hiking, trail running, or wherever your adventures take you. With hands-free voice control, flexible over-ear hooks, and superior water and sweat resistance, they are the ultimate audio partner for any adventure. ($79.99)

Crusher Evo: With an immersive sensory bass experience, the Crusher Evo features high-quality audio for a deep, rich sound that allows you to enjoy your music, a movie, or just drown out your camping partner’s snoring. With a full 40 hours of battery, you’ll be set for your weekend getaway. ($199.99)

Lifetime:

The Clearfield, Utah-based company has been around for nearly four decades and creates a wide range of products, including outdoor recreational equipment, home storage solutions, and consumer products.

Products:

High-PerformanceCooler: You need to keep your food cold and this cooler is perfect for camping because it can keep your ice frozen for up to 7 days. Just to give you an idea of the space, it has room for 60 cans with ice and is perfect for your visit to the National Parks. ($159.99)

Folding Table with Benches: This Folding Picnic Table with Benches features a compact design you can easily pack in your trunk for use whenever convenient. It gives you a place to prepare food, play cards and more all in one neat package. ($79.98)

