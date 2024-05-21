Here's how kids can play safe while having fun all summer long

Joan Lawrence, The Toy Association's "Toy Safety Mom" and SVP of standards and regulatory affairs, joined us with how families can ensure kids are playing safe while having fun in the sun all summer long.

Joan says there are basic things parents can do to help their kids play safe.

Outdoor toys, just like indoor toys, have age labels and include important safety information on product packaging. Toys labeled 3+ may contain small parts that could present a choking hazard to a child under 3 (or one who still mouths toys).

Remember, age-grading isn't about how smart your child is—it's safety guidance that's based on children's developmental skills and abilities at a given age, and the specific features of a toy.

Joan showed us an assortment of Crayola chalk, which is clearly labeled as adhering to ASTM D4236, which means they are certified as safe and non-toxic, and labeled for ages 4+ when kids have the dexterity to manipulate and color with chalk.

When kids aren't yet able to use a toy properly, especially when they are little, it can lead to frustration, heighten the risk of misuse, and present an unsafe scenario.

Another example is Skyrocket's Sky Viper Fury Stunt Drone, age-graded 12+.

Twelve-year-olds tend to have more dexterity using a controller, which means they have the skill set to get more enjoyment out of playing with this drone.

Additionally, drones often contain small parts and batteries, which parents will want to keep away from younger children.

Joan says once appropriate toys have been picked out, parents should make adult supervision a crucial part of play!

Keep kids away from unsupervised areas like roads, driveways, and any body of water.

Also be sure children are wearing helmets, knee pads and other protective gear when playing with ride-on toys such as bikes, trikes, scooters, and skateboards.

Oftentimes, trusted brands that make the ride-ons your kids love also make protective gear to go along with them.

For example, Razor also makes child-size helmets with ergonomic interior padding and knee and elbow pads that absorb impact to keep kids comfortable and secure as they cruise.

Joan says from the beach to the pool, kids require extra vigilant adult supervision near water, and proper water toy storage is just as crucial.

Keep sand toys, floaties, balls, noodles and other products that may appeal to children out of the water when not in use and stored out of sight, so children are not tempted to play in or near the water alone.

She told us about a great example -- the Hape Fold and Go Beach Set. Thanks to the handy storage bag, it's easy to clean up the set when playtime is over.

Joan also wants parents to be aware when buying second-hand toys from garage sales.

While toy recalls are quite rare, the second-hand toy you're considering may have been previously recalled, so always check cpsc.gov/recalls and search for the toy at hand to ensure it wasn't removed from the marketplace.

If your second-hand toy does not come with original packaging or instructions, you should check online to find out the age grading information and for any missing safety information.

And always inspect the condition of used toys closely. A toy that is missing pieces, has broken parts, or has withstood a lot of wear-and-tear can pose a number of potential safety risks, especially for children under three, since small or broken parts are a choking hazard.

If you're unsure, use a small parts tester to check whether a toy (or another household object) is too small to give your child.

Oftentimes, we hear stories about a counterfeit product that has poor quality or faulty parts that can break off and create a choking hazard. Many are also lacking safety instructions and age labeling that genuine toys include.

The Step2 Space Capsule Swing is an example of a legitimate toy that is safety tested and has all the required labeling and safety information, including the age grading and safety instructions.

Parents can rest assured that their children will be able to play safely when they opt for a legitimate brand like Step2.

Joan recommends to ensure safety, either stick to a brand you know and trust, or, if you are unfamiliar with the brand you're considering, do some research.

Read online reviews carefully, and check the product description for any red flags like poor grammar, typos, photoshopped images of kids playing, and so on.

You'll also want to make sure there is a company website that includes a physical address and contact information for the business you are buying from.

Families can visit PlaySafe.org for year-round safety advice.

