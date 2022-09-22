Here's how parents can tell if a child's car seat is safe

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children under the age of 13 in the United States.

Correctly used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent.

Still, 60 percent of child seats are not used or installed correctly.

This week is Child Passenger Safety (CPS) week, dedicated to urging parents and caregivers to make sure they secure their children in the correct car seat for their age, height and weight.

Here are some ways to choose the right fit:

1. Choose a car seat that fits your child and your vehicle.

2. Install the seat rear-facing as long as possible, often until after age 2 and 30 pounds.

3. Once installed, the seat should not move at the belt path more than 1 inch from side to side or back to front.

4. When buckling your child, keep the chest clip at armpit level; the harness straps should be tight enough that you cannot pinch the webbing together vertically.

5. Use the car seat until your child reaches the top height or weight allowed by the manufacturer.

Parents can check the FIT test on clickit.utah.gov, you can also go there to find an inspection station and get a free car seat inspection from certified technicians.