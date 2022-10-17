Here's how to get an "A" on your child's school Halloween party assignment

Utah mom and Lifestyle Expert, Trisha Adams, knows what it's like for you room mothers and fathers out there.

She joined us with easy Halloween school party ideas.

-Zombie and Frankenstein Juice Boxes: Wrap juice boxes in colored tape, use paper and googly eyes to make the characters.

-Vampire Donuts: Put vampire teeth in the center of glazed donuts, add eyeball sprinkles and use cake decorating edible gel to add fangs and hair.

-Bangs wings and Monster Snot Dip: Get the dark corn tortilla chips(the bat wings) and serve with guacamole (the snot). Be sure you label them!

-Boo Bingo: They have it at Target, use candy corn for the market pieces

-Tic Tac Toe Halloween Edition: Get poster boards, use colorful wasabi tape to make each poster board 1 big game board and use cut-outs of your fave Halloween characters

-Mummy Wrap-Up: Each team gets two rolls of toilet paper and use them to wrap a classmate the team that finishes the mummy first (by using both the rolls) wins!

-Lollipop Ghosts: Just a lollipop with a tissue tied over it, use a black sharpie to draw the eyes.

