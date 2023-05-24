Watch Now
Here's how to make an extraordinary smash burger at home

Posted at 1:40 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 16:07:25-04

You'll want to sink your teeth into a fresh take on the classic American burger at Pop’s Burgers.

They serve up more than burgers too, like old-fashioned desserts and vegetarian-friendly fare.

Executive Chef Michelle "Mearle" Earl joined us with the recipe for Smokehouse Smash Burger:

One 1/4 pound ball of Wasatch Meats ground steak trim
smash patty to 1/4 inch thick
sprinkle with Lawry's Seasoning Salt
top patty with sliced onions

Prepare bun:
Top bun - house made smokey sauce, crispy fried onions, pickled jalapenos, peppered bacon
Bottom bun - American cheese
Flip patty when sides are starting to change color and blood is rising to the top.
When the patty is flipped, the onions will cook along with the other side of the patty.
Add bottom bun with American cheese and cook until cheese is melted
The melted cheese helps to indicate when the patty is done.
Pull patty, cheese, and bun from griddle.
Place on the assembled top bun, flip, and burger is done!

Pop's Burgers is inside The Local in downtown Salt Lake City. That's a 7,500 square-foot collective of seven food vendors, a craft bar and event space.

