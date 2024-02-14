Here's how to make the cutest Valentine's Day cookies

Lindsay Bryner is the owner of Sweet Shop Cookies in Farmington and joined us with some cute tips for decorating Valentine's Day cookies.

She taught us easy wet-on-wet techniques she uses in her bakery. And, shared two recipes with us.

Sugar Cookie Recipe

Ingredients:

1 c. (two sticks) butter

1 1/2 c. confectioner's sugar

1 egg

2-3 tsp. flavoring

3-4 c. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

Directions:

Cream together softened butter and confectioner's sugar. Crack the eg into a separate bowl and add the flavoring. (She uses emulsions but extract also works well). Add that to the butter, sugar mixture and mix until the egg is thoroughly incorporated.

In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt, then add little by little to the mixture.

Roll out on parchment to about 1/4 an inch thick, use flour for dusting as necessary. Then cut and bake at 400 degrees for 7-8 minutes.

Royal Icing Recipe

Ingredients:

2 pounds (one bag) powdered sugar

5 Tbsp. meringue powder

2-3 tsp. extract (vanilla or almond)

1/2 c. warm water

Directions:

Begin by stirring the flavoring into half the water. Using a paddle attachment, gently mix the sugar and meringue powder.

With the mixer on its lowest setting slowly add the water/flavoring mix to the dry ingredients. As the water is added, the icing will become thick and lumpy. Continue to add the remaining water (this may or may not be the entire amount) until the mixture reaches a thick, honey-like consistency. At this point, turn the mixer to medium speed and whip 2-4 minutes until this icing is thick and fluffy. Mixing time can vary so watch carefully and stop mixing when the icing forms soft peaks.

In addition to Valentine's Day, Sweet Shop can help you make any holiday special including St. Patrick's Day, Mother's Day, Easter and more. And, she makes all of her products personalized!

She also teaches classes. And you can use code FOX13 for a coupon to upcoming classes and products.

You can learn more at sweetshopcookies.com.