Here's how to make the new viral "Smash Tacos"

If you've seen the viral "Smash Tacos" on social media — you'll love how simple they are to make.

Kari Lyn Brough, owner of Brough Ranch, joined us with her take on the recipe she says is a fun to make for your wife or mom on Mother's Day.

Ingredients

1 lb Brough Ranch Ground Beef - Wagyu or Angus

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 1/2 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon sea salt (Kari like Redmonds)

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon oregano

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 cup Cotija cheese

4-8 small tortillas of your choosing

Optional Toppings



Small Sliced Red Onion- sautéed

Jalapeños - sliced

Cilantro- chopped

Cabbage or Lettuce- shredded

Salsa

Lime

Sour cream

Directions

-In a mixing bowl and Brough Ranch Ground Beef chili powder, salt, cumin, paprika, garlic powder, (or your favorite taco seasoning) and cheese. Mix well.

-Form in to small balls of beef.

-Optional top with a few slices of jalapeños

-Place ground beef ball down on a pre heated non stick skillet. Top with a tortilla and press down using another pot or pan.

-Cook for 4-5 minutes or till the meat is cooked though, flip and cook for a few more minutes.

-Remove from heat and top with desired toppings.

- Wow your wife or mother with this new take on tacos!

Follow @broughranchbeef on Facebook& Instagram and check out their website at broughranch.com.

The Brough Ranch is a family-owned cattle ranch in the foothills of the majestic East Humboldt Mountain Ranch.

It got its start in 1947 and is still in the family with Jordan and Kari Lyn Brough.