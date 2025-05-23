Here's how you can eat heathier at a convenience store during road trip season

We are officially in "road trip season" and that means grabbing food from convenience stores.

But, road trips aren't the only times Americans get grab-n-go food.

About one-fourth of people eat or drink something from a convenience store on a daily basis.

Trish Brimhall, RD, CD, CLE, says it is possible to eat healthier at convenience stores.

She says there's a lot more nutrition beyond just potato chips and soft drinks, so if you do find yourself at a convenience store looking for a meal, she says look for produce, protein and whole grain.

The trend is to have a lot more meal-type food options and hot foods available at convenience stores, so you should be able to easily find them.

Trish says be aware and intentional about package size if you do go for snacks (don't super size).

When it comes to drinks, keep water bottles large and any other beverage size small as possible.

Trish says, "If you're looking for snacks to keep you from zoning out in the car – go with nutrient dense ones like some nuts, trail mix, etc. Nuts and seeds are almost always a good idea. Knowing that the average American adult consumes almost 500 calories in snacks per day, be intentional about those snack choices."

You can learn more from Trish at nutritiousintent.com.

