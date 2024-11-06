Here's how you can make the best pie for Thanksgiving

Baking a pie isn't rocket science, but you do need to know a little about the science of baking and Mrs. Madi can help you learn!

Mrs. Madi, aka Madison Reid, joined us with some of her secrets for the perfect pie, including the best ingredients to use, how to keep your pie crust from shrinking and how to get the bottom of your pie fully bakied.

She's offering 50 percent off her online course with the code: ThePlace when youclick here.

You can also get more information at Mrs.Madi.com and on Instagram @_mrs.madi_.

