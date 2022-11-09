Watch Now
Here's how you can nominate someone deserving to receive a new furnace

Heat for the Holidays
If you know a deserving person who could use a new furnace, SameDay Heating &amp; Air are teaming up again for a Heat for the Holidays contest.
Posted at 2:17 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 16:17:28-05

Do you know someone deserving who could really use a new furnace?

SameDay Heating & Air and Fox 13 are teaming up again in the Heat for the Holidays Contest.

Mike Bentzien from SameDay says they enjoy giving back to the community that has helped them grow over the years.

"Honestly it's a great opportunity and makes me feel really good about the company I work for. It's rewarding to come to work each and every day knowing that we're going above and beyond taking care of those in our community," says Mike.

SameDay offers 24/7 service all along the Wasatch Front. You can call them at 801-sameday or visit them at samedayutah.com to schedule HVAC, plumbing or electrical service.

And, if you know someone deserving of a new furnace, go to fox13now.com/contests.

