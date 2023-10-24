Here are some new options this week in Home Entertainment

Film Critic Tony Toscano joined us with some options in Home Entertainment.

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the animated mystery comedy "Inspector Sun."

After being fired from his detective job when a mission gone awry, bumbling Inspector takes a vacation but soon finds himself back on the case. Tony says re-dubbed in English from its original Spanish, "Inspector Sun" is brightly colored and well animated, but the film really doesn't translate well as it never decides if it's a kid's film or an adult animation." He gives it a C and it's rated PG.

Also streaming online is the supernatural drama "Oblivious." Guided unknowingly by paranormal forces, a couple struggles to find peace and acceptance with death when presented with a terminal illness. The film stars Vanessa Lauren Gamble and "American Horror Story's" Naomi Grossman. Tony says, "Oblivious is not a typical horror film but rather a deep dive into finding peace and light when facing death. If you're looking for something more rewarding than a few jump scares check this one out." Tony gives it a B and it's not rated.

Entering its 2nd season on The History Channel the boys are back as "Pawn Stars Do America." In the series, Rick, Corey and Chumlee hit the road and visit America's most exciting places in search of historical finds and collectible objects. Tony says, "Pawn Stars Do America is a fun treasure hunt more in the style of "Antiques Roadshow," but with more history and sightseeing. The series is fast-paced and doesn't take itself too seriously." Tony gives it a B and it is not rated.

