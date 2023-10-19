Here's something you and your best friend can do together - Strut Your Mutt

Strut Your Mutt is a great way to get out in the fresh air, get some exercise with your best friend and give back to animals in need.

The walk in Liberty Park is happening Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 10am to 2pm at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.

Pat Theobald with Best Friends says in addition to the walk, there will be activities for you and your dog, pet-friendly vendors, and so much more.

Everest joined Morgan Saxton in studio, he's one of the dogs available at Best Friends — he's still a pup, about 5 months old and ready for his forever home.

You can sign up for the walk, or donate to the cause at bestfriends.org.