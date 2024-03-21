Here's this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Here are some family-friendly events that parents and kids can enjoy together this week.

The Easter Bunny is busy this weekend as he will be at Eagle Mountain's Annual Easter Egg Hunt. The hunt is great for children aged 0-17. There will be a no age limit, adaptive needs section for individuals with disability. The event is free and runs Saturday, March 23 at 10am. Click here for more info.

East Canyon State Park is holding a Easter Extravaganza filled with family-friendly activities. The event starts on Saturday, March 23 at 11am. Click here for more info.

Hunt for eggs at the Trolley Square businesses. Visit and take photos with the Easter Bunny. Don't forget to bring your Easter Basket!

The event starts on Saturday, March 23 at 12pm. Click here for more info.

The Natural History Museum is coming to The King’s English Bookshop! Lisa Thompson is an exhibit developer at the Natural History Museum of Utah passionate about helping people connect to nature in their everyday lives. Her new book Wild Wasatch Front, a guide to the unexpected nature in Salt Lake City area, embodies this mission. Written in collaboration with NHMU, it covers over 100 local species of plants and animals. Equal parts field guide and trip planner, this vibrant, informative text reveals the unexpected nature thriving in parks, beside urban streams, along local trails, and even in your own backyard. This event runs Saturday, March 23 at 2pm.

Click here for more info.

Happening each month, from March through July, Tracy Aviary will offer a selection of both caffeinated and herbal teas provided by Tea Zaanti paired with sweets, and baked goods by local vendors. Space is limited, so reserve your seat today!

Afternoon Tea: 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM

Doors Open: 2:15 PM – 3:30 PM

Click here for more info.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.