Here's what a $9 Million dollar home in the Salt Lake Valley looks like

Mimi Sinclair is a real estate agent with Windermere in the Salt Lake Valley.

She has a $9 Million dollar listing in Holladay that is going to be featured on Mansion Global on Fox Nation.

Mimi joined us with more on the house she describes as "spectacular".

She says the price is towards the higher end for Salt Lake homes, but there are higher priced homes across the state.

Usually they are on larger pieces of land and are typically over 10,000 square feet with pools, basketball courts, outside kitchens, vaults, high-end security and tech systems.

This $9 Million dollar home is unique because it's been updated recently so it feels current and modern and is on the coveted area of Walker Lane.

Mimi tells us the luxury market is typically done in cash. It would be very rare to finance a home of this magnitude.

It is much higher than the median price of homes in Salt Lake, which is around $525,000.

You can contact Mimi at HolladayLuxury.com.