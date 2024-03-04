Here's what landscapes of the future will look like

Choosing the 'right" plants for your landscape is tricky.

That's why sustainable landscapes expert Cynthia Bee will be at the Salt Lake Home and Garden Show, to help us understand what to look for when choosing plants for our yards.

She joined us in studio with a preview. Cynthia says landscapes of the future will have less lawn.

In fact, in most Utah communities, lawn is limited to recreation-only use on new construction.

Less turf means more plants and other landscape amenities so choosing great options is more important than ever.

Cynthia says Utah is a challenging climate where only the strong survive! So, it's important to choose plants that want to grow in our climate.

Finding the right plants is easy thanks to Utah's conservation demonstration gardens. The Conservation garden Park has a free online data base of Utah happy plants here.

Cynthia says instead of thinking about plants as individuals, think about them by the purpose they serve. What do we need the plant to DO.

She says when selecting plants think Bloom, Texture, Foliage.

The first plant to select is one with the longest possible bloom time. She says consider a Sol Dancer Daisy. This Utah all-season anchor plant blooms from spring to late fall.

Then, to create contrast, add a partner that has colorful foliage, such as the Golden Oregano. The partner plant may bloom or not.

The third plant to add is a texture option - ornamental grasses are the most common texture plant. She loves using flue fescue.

You can learn more from Cynthia Friday, March 8, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. She will be teaching homeowners how to improve their landscapes through great plant selection and the entire weekend will be filled with local experts, sharing the best of what they know.

The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass

Dates:

Friday, March 8, 2024 Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, 2024 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 10, 2024 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $13.00

Adults (Online) $11.00*

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $9.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

* Discounted online advanced price available through March 7, 2024. Opening day online price is same as box office pricing.

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, March 8, 2024.

For more information, please visit SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com.