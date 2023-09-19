Here's what's new in home entertainment and in theaters this week

Film Critic Tony Toscano breaks down the new releases in home entertainment plus a movie in theaters this week.

First up, streaming on most video on demand platforms is the horror/ thriller "Good Boy". Christian meets Sigrid on a dating app and they hit it off quickly, but there's only one problem: Christian lives with Frank, a man who dresses up and constantly acts like a dog. Tony says, "Good Boy is an interesting yet awkward film that never quite comes to a boil. It's one of those films that suffers from the producers trying so hard to deliver a unique story but forgetting to connect with the audience." He gives it a "D" and it's rated R.

In selected theaters this Friday is the animated stop-motion adventure "The Inventor."

While inventing flying contraptions, war machines and studying cadavers, Leonardo da Vinci tackles the meaning of life itself with the help of a French princess. Tony says, "The Inventor" is a witty, well written and beautifully animated story about overcoming life's obstacles and pressing forward." He gives it an "A" and it's rated PG.

Also in selected theaters is "A Haunting in Venice", based on the novel "The Halloween Party" by Agatha Christie. Taking place in post-World War II Venice, Hercule Poirot reluctantly attends a seance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer. Tony says, "A Haunting in Venice" is a well acted film balancing an entertaining and clever murder mystery with a ghost story." He gives it a "B" and it's rated PG-13.

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

