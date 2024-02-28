Here's what's new in home entertainment for the first weekend of March

Entering its third season on STARZ Play is the dramatic crime series "BMF." Based on true events of how two brothers rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country. "BMF" stars Demetrius Flenory Jr, who plays his father in the series. Tony says, "Although the acting is good, the writing suffers from too many cliché, rehashed and overused situations to keep the audience interested." He gives it a D and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on historychannel.com is season 5 of the docuseries "The Food That Built America." It's hosted by Adam Richman. Each week the series explores the history and innovation of America's favorite foods. Tony says, "The Food that Built America offers an historical view of how certain foods came about and were developed for America's appetite." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-PG.

Streaming on hallmarkchannel.com is the latest adaptation of Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility". It focuses on two sisters. One is torn between two men, while the other longs for a man beyond her reach. Tony says, "Although this adaptation is a bit abbreviated, the gist of Austen's story remains in this very watchable and romantic film." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-G.

You can learn more at screenchatter.com.