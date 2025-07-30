Here's what's new in home entertainment for the last few days of July

Streaming on Prime is the crime thriller "Countdown". In the series, an LAPD officer joins a secret task force to investigate a suspicious murder, but uncovers a sinister plot that will endanger millions. Film Critic Tony Tocano says, "Countdown is an edge of your seat crime thriller with terrific action, engaging characters and terrific cinematography making this series a wild ride." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Entering it's 3rd season on HBO Max is the period drama "The Gilded Age". The series takes place in the 1800's as the battle between new money and old money escalates in season 3. Tony says, "The Gilded Age successfully blends period drama, humor and superb acting with incredible locations and costumes making it one of the best series streaming." He gives it an A and is rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the true crime drama "Smoke". Inspired by the true crime podcast "Firebug," a troubled detective and an arson investigator track two deadly serial arsonists. Tony says, "Smoke is television storytelling at it's best. The series' brutality is balanced by it's humanity and it's devotion to tell the whole story." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

