Here's What's New in Home Entertainment The Last Week of January

Streaming on VH1 is the reality crime series "My True Crime Story" narrated by rapper Remy Ma. "My True Crime Story" is a one-hour true-crime docuseries that features first-person stories of real people mixed up in headline-grabbing crimes. Tony says, "My True Crime Story puts criminals and scammers in the spotlight giving them credence and praise. It's an absurd TV series glorifying bad behavior." He gives it a D and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on STARZ Play is the final season of the action drama "Hightown." The series follows one woman's journey to sobriety, intertwined with an unfolding murder investigation. Tony says, "Hightown is a solid police series offering an intriguing storyline, twisted characters and terrific action sequences. If you haven't seen it, you can binge watch the first 2 seasons on STARZ Play before you take on season three." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

In selected theaters and streaming on Max is the romantic comedy "Beautiful Wedding."

In the sequel to last year's "Beautiful Disaster," Abby and Travis, who after a crazy night in Vegas, discover they are married and unknown to them are being pursued by the mob. Tony says, "Beautiful Wedding is a broad slapstick comedy offering up a few laughs but falls into the trap of trying too hard to please fans of the first film. The film suffers from too many rapid fire hit and miss gags and needed to just relax and rely on the strength of its lead actors." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

