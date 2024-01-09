Here's what's new in home entertainment this week

If you feel like binge-watching a show during these cold wintry days, there are some new options this week. Film Critic Tony Toscano joined us with reviews.

Entering its 5th season on TLC is the reality series "sMothered." If you thought you knew what the phrase "Like Mother, Like Daughter" meant, just wait until you see "sMothered" as it follows outrageous, mother/daughter duos who take their bonds to the extreme. Tony says, "sMothered is a series about self indulgent narcissists who thrive on codependency. Pass this sideshow by. He gives it an "F" and it's rated TV-14.

On Disney + is the dramatic series "Echo," starring Vincent D'onofrio. In this 5-part series, Maya Lopez must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community all the while being pursued by Wilson Fisk's (aka Kingpin) criminal empire. Tony says, "Echo is a solid action series offering up terrific acting and an engaging storyline." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

In selected theaters in limited release is the action / spy thriller "The Painter." It stars Jon Voight and Charlie Weber. When an ex-CIA operative is thrown back into his former life, he is targeted by a relentless killer and must rely on skills he thought he left behind. Tony says, "Although The Painter isn't covering any new ground, the action and acting are enough to make the film watchable. Both Charlie Weber and Jon Voight turn in solid performances. But the script is lackluster and sluggish." He gives it a "C" and it's rated R.

You can learn more from Tony at screenchatter.com.