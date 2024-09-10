Here's what's new in home entertainment this week, including one for Friday the 13th!

Hitting most video on demand platforms is the horror / thriller "Wineville". A woman, who escaped her abusive father as a teen, returns to settle the affairs of the family vineyard upon his death. She finds that the secrets she left behind have festered, fermenting into violence and death. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "More than just a horror film, Wineville is a study in emotional scars and dealing with sexual abuse and trauma. The underlying message is not overshadowed by the film's violence, but rather balances itself nicely." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Now in selected theaters is the romantic drama "Take My Hand." Based on a true story, a working mother of three is diagnosed with MS, following the sudden death of her husband. When she moves back home to Australia, she has a chance encounter with her high school sweetheart who gives her a renewed hope as she battles the disease. Tony says, "Take My Hand is a wonderfully saccharine and heartfelt romance drama perfect for an afternoon or evening without the kids." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Up Faith & Family TV Network is the family drama series "These Stones"

A young woman gets drawn into a supernatural system with Bible characters working undercover to help people today. Tony says, "If you're looking for a well-written and heartwarming family series to watch, These Stones will fill that bill, as it is very reminiscent of Touched By An Angel and Highway to Heaven." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

