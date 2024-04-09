Here's what's new in theaters and home entertainment this week

In selected theaters is the romantic drama "Someone Like You," based on the best-selling novel by Karen Kingsbury. After the tragic loss of his best friend, a grieving young architect launches a search for her secret twin sister. Tony says, "Someone Like You is a likable but schmaltzy, syrupy drama, better suited as a Hallmark movie with its overly predictable story." He gives it a C and it's rated PG.

Coming to Apple TV+ is the historical series "Franklin." The new series explores the story of one of the greatest gambles of Benjamin Franklin's career. At age 70, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies and French informers while engineering the Franco-American alliance of 1778. Tony says, "Franklin offers up a terrific insight into how Benjamin Franklin's mind worked. This one historical drama that won't disappoint." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on Netflix is the bio-drama "Scoop." It stars Gillian Anderson and Billie Piper.

The film focuses on how the BBC obtained the bombshell interview with Prince Andrew about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Tony says, "Based on true events, Scoop is a very watchable historical drama that takes an insider's look at the events surrounding the famous 2019 interview with Prince Andrew. Both Billie Piper and Gillian Anderson turn in terrific performances as does Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.