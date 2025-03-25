Here's what's new in theaters and in home entertainment for the last full week of March

In selected theaters is the psychological horror film "Ash". An astronaut wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed. Her investigation into what happened sets in motion a terrifying chain of events. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Ash starts out to be an above average psychological space thriller, but quickly settles into a familiar and predictable story. The acting in the film is the movie's saving grace and there are a few good moments, but all in all "Ash" ends up average." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

Streaming on Peacock is the murder mystery series "Grosse Point Garden Society". The series follows four members of a suburban garden club, as they get caught up in murder and mischief. Tony says, "Grosse Point Garden Society combines a murder mystery with comedy making it a fun series to watch." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Paramount+ is the docudrama "Happy Face," starring Dennis Quaid and Annaleigh Ashford. The series focuses on Melissa Jesperson-Moore, who at age 15 discovered that her father, Keith Hunter Jesperson, was the serial murderer known as the Happy Face Killer. Tony says, "Happy Face is a deep and emotional series about becoming free from the scars of trauma and betrayal and turning that new found freedom into a way to redeem and help others who are suffering." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

