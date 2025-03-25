Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Here's what's new in theaters and in home entertainment for the last full week of March

New in Home Entertainment
Here are reviews for new release in home entertainment.
Posted

In selected theaters is the psychological horror film "Ash". An astronaut wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed. Her investigation into what happened sets in motion a terrifying chain of events. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Ash starts out to be an above average psychological space thriller, but quickly settles into a familiar and predictable story. The acting in the film is the movie's saving grace and there are a few good moments, but all in all "Ash" ends up average." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

Streaming on Peacock is the murder mystery series "Grosse Point Garden Society". The series follows four members of a suburban garden club, as they get caught up in murder and mischief. Tony says, "Grosse Point Garden Society combines a murder mystery with comedy making it a fun series to watch." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Paramount+ is the docudrama "Happy Face," starring Dennis Quaid and Annaleigh Ashford. The series focuses on Melissa Jesperson-Moore, who at age 15 discovered that her father, Keith Hunter Jesperson, was the serial murderer known as the Happy Face Killer. Tony says, "Happy Face is a deep and emotional series about becoming free from the scars of trauma and betrayal and turning that new found freedom into a way to redeem and help others who are suffering." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

You can see more movie content, and today's full interviews at screenchatter.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere