Here's what's new in theaters and streaming at home

Do you like yours mild, hot or super hot? Hot pepper expert Johnny Scoville talks to us about his burning passion and his new docuseries "Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People". "Superhot" is a wild ride into the Spicy World of Pepper People, those self-proclaimed chili heads who have taken the chili pill and want to find out how deep this rabbit hole goes. Tony says, " Superhot" is a deep and detailed look at why some people need to feel the burn and what motivates them to try hotter and hotter peppers. Don't miss this 10-episode series." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA on Hulu.

In selected theaters and streaming on VOD is the comedy "Scrambled." When she begins to feel like the clock is ticking and is faced with bleak romantic prospects, a woman decides to freeze her eggs, setting in motion a comic journey of self discovery. Tony says,

"Scrambled is a surprisingly deep, funny and honest look at what happens when the alarm goes off on the biological clock." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

New in theaters is the crime / thriller "Cult Killer." It stars Alice Eve, Shelley Hennig and Antonio Banderas. When a renowned private investigator is murdered, his protege takes on the case. As her investigation unfolds, she begins to uncover deep secrets involving sexual assault and trafficking. Tony says, "Although it does have a few pacing problems, Cult Killer is an intense cat and mouse thriller well worth your time to see. Alice Eve puts in a tremendous performance along with Shelley Hennig to make this a solid thriller." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.